Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 42.690-43.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 38.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. Equinix also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded down $26.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,008.02. 735,317 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $991.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.690-43.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,153.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of $2.625 billion , up 16% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.396 billion with a 53% margin. EPS of $4.83 exceeded analysts’ $4.73 estimate. Equinix Reports Second-Quarter Results, Raises 2026 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook

Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of , up 16% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.396 billion with a 53% margin. EPS of $4.83 exceeded analysts’ $4.73 estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was raised to $42.69–$43.29 , well above the roughly $38.26 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance was increased to $10.205–$10.285 billion, broadly consistent with expectations.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was raised to , well above the roughly $38.26 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance was increased to $10.205–$10.285 billion, broadly consistent with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong demand, bookings and execution, including record annualized gross bookings of $424 million, 9,700 net interconnections added and 52 projects under development. Its 2027–2029 outlook calls for 10%–13% annual revenue growth.

Management cited strong demand, bookings and execution, including record annualized gross bookings of $424 million, 9,700 net interconnections added and 52 projects under development. Its 2027–2029 outlook calls for 10%–13% annual revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.16 per share , supporting the income-investment case. Equinix Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of , supporting the income-investment case. Positive Sentiment: South African authorities approved Equinix’s plans for two Cape Town data centers, allowing the company to advance its regional expansion. South Africa tribunal approves Equinix data centres

South African authorities approved Equinix’s plans for two Cape Town data centers, allowing the company to advance its regional expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Equinix appointed Chris Audie and Bruce Owen to leadership roles focused on AI-related products and global markets, potentially strengthening its strategic positioning but adding no immediate financial impact.

Equinix appointed Chris Audie and Bruce Owen to leadership roles focused on AI-related products and global markets, potentially strengthening its strategic positioning but adding no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5–$2.6 billion is slightly below the $2.6 billion consensus at the midpoint, which could weigh on near-term expectations.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5–$2.6 billion is slightly below the $2.6 billion consensus at the midpoint, which could weigh on near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity showed 271 sales and no purchases over the past six months. Combined with Equinix’s high earnings multiple, this may encourage profit-taking despite the strong results.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 408.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Equinix by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 447,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $342,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,552 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,512.2% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 170,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $133,307,000 after buying an additional 159,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,641,000 after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 842,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $645,849,000 after buying an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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