Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 8X8 Q1 Earnings

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT - Free Report) - Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for 8X8 in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for 8X8's current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 8X8's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get 8X8 alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. Barclays upped their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EGHT

8X8 Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.67 on Friday. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 393,478 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 249,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 982,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,289,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,531.48. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 8X8

8x8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 8X8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 8X8 wasn't on the list.

While 8X8 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here