Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VIGL FY2027 Earnings

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience's current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIGL. Citizens Jmp downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

VIGL stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 121.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,013,633 shares of the company's stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,724,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,196,048 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033,577 shares of the company's stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 709,677 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,756 shares of the company's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 344,614 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

