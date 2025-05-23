Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LAC FY2025 Earnings

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas' current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas' FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Lithium Americas from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of LAC opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.89. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company's stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 745,777 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 731,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the company's stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 315,621 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

