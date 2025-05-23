Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medtronic Q1 Earnings

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Medtronic's current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic's payout ratio is 85.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here