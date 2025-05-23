Equity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Equity Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. 27,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

In other news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,255,600.80. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 334.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,037 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,679 shares of the bank's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

