Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6364.

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A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Erasca from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Erasca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Erasca from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,988,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,372,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Erasca by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,151,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Erasca by 28.4% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 11,244,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,997 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of ERAS opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.66. Erasca has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Equities research analysts forecast that Erasca will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Erasca

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clear positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles.

No clear positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, KSF, Glancy Prongay, Pomerantz, and others, issued reminders about the August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the existing class action. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, KSF, Glancy Prongay, Pomerantz, and others, issued reminders about the August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the existing class action. Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is investigating claims tied to alleged patent-litigation exposure and patient-safety risks, reinforcing the market’s focus on legal and regulatory uncertainty around Erasca’s pipeline. Article Title

Hagens Berman said it is investigating claims tied to alleged patent-litigation exposure and patient-safety risks, reinforcing the market’s focus on legal and regulatory uncertainty around Erasca’s pipeline. Negative Sentiment: The class-action allegations suggest investors may have been misled about ERAS-0015’s advantages and risk profile, which can weigh on sentiment and raise concern about potential financial liabilities. Article Title

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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