Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 6.5% - Here's What Happened

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.2440. Approximately 1,367,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,261,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Erasca from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Erasca from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.63.

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Erasca Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ebun Garner sold 80,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,312,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $411,246.40. This represents a 76.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 594.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 339,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835,642 shares of the company's stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company's stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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