Eric Casaburi Buys 10,000 Shares of OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) Director Eric Casaburi bought 10,000 shares of OneMedNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 65,475 shares in the company, valued at $199,698.75. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OneMedNet stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 298,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,577. OneMedNet Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

ONMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OneMedNet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new position in OneMedNet during the third quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company's stock.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

