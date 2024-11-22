Eric Venker Sells 100,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 606,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,865,863. This represents a 14.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 6.0 %

ROIV traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 11,220,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,028. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

