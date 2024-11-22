Eric Young Sells 50,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,239.40. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Snap alerts: Sign Up

Eric Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $1,181,811.00.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 39,143,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,773,207. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Snap to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 10.5% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snap wasn't on the list.

While Snap currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here