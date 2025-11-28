Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 853,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session's volume of 679,833 shares.The stock last traded at $25.2350 and had previously closed at $24.18.

Get Ero Copper alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. TD Securities downgraded Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Ero Copper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Ero Copper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Ero Copper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $309.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 24,266 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 0.7% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 123,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ero Copper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ero Copper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ero Copper wasn't on the list.

While Ero Copper currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here