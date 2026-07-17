Erste Group Bank Has Bearish Forecast for PG FY2026 Earnings

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.89. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble's current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble's FY2027 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated an overweight rating on Procter & Gamble while only slightly lowering its price target to $162 from $164 , reinforcing a bullish view that the shares still have upside from current levels.

JPMorgan reiterated an rating on Procter & Gamble while only slightly lowering its price target to , reinforcing a bullish view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggested PG may still be undervalued based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, with planned cuts to up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs seen as a potential margin and cash-flow tailwind.

Recent commentary suggested PG may still be based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, with planned cuts to up to seen as a potential margin and cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: PG has been outperforming the broader market in recent trading, reflecting continued investor preference for stable consumer-staples stocks. Procter & Gamble (PG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

PG has been in recent trading, reflecting continued investor preference for stable consumer-staples stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only slightly, keeping a Hold rating; the changes were small and largely in line with consensus, so the impact on the stock appears limited.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only slightly, keeping a rating; the changes were small and largely in line with consensus, so the impact on the stock appears limited. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned that consumer-staple companies likely faced another “tricky” quarter, which could imply slower earnings growth and pressure on near-term sentiment for PG and peers. Consumer Staple Companies Likely Saw Another 'Tricky' Quarter, UBS Says

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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