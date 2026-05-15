Erste Group Bank Has Bullish Forecast for MU FY2026 Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $57.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $57.26. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology's current full-year earnings is $57.81 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Micron Technology's FY2027 earnings at $100.78 EPS.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $776.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.61 and a 200-day moving average of $368.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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