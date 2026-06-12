Erste Group Bank Has Positive View of NVIDIA FY2027 Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.83. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA's current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for NVIDIA's FY2028 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates for NVIDIA, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations and reinforcing the market’s view that AI demand remains durable.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates for NVIDIA, signaling stronger long-term profit expectations and reinforcing the market’s view that AI demand remains durable. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and Yahoo Finance reported that NVIDIA has begun pitching its new Vera CPUs to Chinese clients, with orders potentially starting now and availability as soon as August, which could open another revenue stream if shipments materialize. Article Title

Reuters and Yahoo Finance reported that NVIDIA has begun pitching its new Vera CPUs to Chinese clients, with orders potentially starting now and availability as soon as August, which could open another revenue stream if shipments materialize. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted NVIDIA’s deepening role in AI infrastructure, including partnerships with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment, Abridge in healthcare AI, and participation in KKR’s new $10 billion Helix Digital Infrastructure venture with Vistra and Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund.

Multiple reports highlighted NVIDIA’s deepening role in AI infrastructure, including partnerships with Microsoft on agentic AI deployment, Abridge in healthcare AI, and participation in KKR’s new $10 billion Helix Digital Infrastructure venture with Vistra and Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive, with commentary from Wedbush and KeyBanc calling NVIDIA undervalued and pointing to unusually strong Blackwell GPU demand, which supports the stock’s longer-term upside case.

Analysts remain constructive, with commentary from Wedbush and KeyBanc calling NVIDIA undervalued and pointing to unusually strong Blackwell GPU demand, which supports the stock’s longer-term upside case. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced its annual stockholder meeting for June 24, which is routine corporate news and unlikely by itself to move the stock.

NVIDIA also announced its annual stockholder meeting for June 24, which is routine corporate news and unlikely by itself to move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling and market weakness have weighed on NVIDIA recently, with investors showing less willingness to reward every AI name equally, creating near-term volatility even amid strong fundamentals.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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