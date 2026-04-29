Erste Group Bank Issues Optimistic Estimate for TMO Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $24.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.54. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific's current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific's FY2027 earnings at $27.20 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $623.05.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $470.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised/clear FY guidance — Thermo Fisher reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $11.01B (+6% YoY) and an EPS beat, with FY 2026 EPS guidance set at $24.64–$25.12 (analyst consensus ~$24.83). The results reinforce underlying profitability and give investors a forward earnings framework. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised/clear FY guidance — Thermo Fisher reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $11.01B (+6% YoY) and an EPS beat, with FY 2026 EPS guidance set at $24.64–$25.12 (analyst consensus ~$24.83). The results reinforce underlying profitability and give investors a forward earnings framework. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investment in bioprocessing capacity — Thermo Fisher opened a flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center in Plainville, MA to accelerate biologics process development and scale-up, which supports higher-growth bioprocess/biologics end markets. This aligns with management’s focus on life-science tools and biologics services that command premium growth and margins. Read More.

Investment in bioprocessing capacity — Thermo Fisher opened a flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center in Plainville, MA to accelerate biologics process development and scale-up, which supports higher-growth bioprocess/biologics end markets. This aligns with management’s focus on life-science tools and biologics services that command premium growth and margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor Day scheduled for May 20 — Management will host Investor Day in NYC, giving investors an opportunity to get more detail on strategy, portfolio priorities, and medium-term targets; this event could catalyze forward guidance or strategic disclosures. Read More.

Investor Day scheduled for May 20 — Management will host Investor Day in NYC, giving investors an opportunity to get more detail on strategy, portfolio priorities, and medium-term targets; this event could catalyze forward guidance or strategic disclosures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: “Buys into Astorg” mention — A report suggests some form of financial or strategic tie between Thermo Fisher and Astorg around the microbiology transaction; details are sparse, so investors should treat this as informational until clarified. Read More.

“Buys into Astorg” mention — A report suggests some form of financial or strategic tie between Thermo Fisher and Astorg around the microbiology transaction; details are sparse, so investors should treat this as informational until clarified. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sale of microbiology business to Astorg (~$1.075–1.08B) — Thermo Fisher agreed to sell its microbiology/IVD-related unit to private equity firm Astorg for roughly $1.075–$1.08B (including a $50M seller note). The unit generated roughly $645M revenue in 2025. Market takes are mixed: proceeds and sharper portfolio focus are positives, but the multiple implied by the sale and the move away from certain IVD exposures could worry investors who favor recurring diagnostic revenues. Astorg plans to accelerate growth (including M&A) for the spun-off business. Read More.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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