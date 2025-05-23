Esports Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming—whether that’s game development, tournament organization, streaming platforms or gaming hardware. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports market and its related revenue streams, such as sponsorships, media rights and merchandise sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,736,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.74. 49,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $37.14. 141,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.51. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

