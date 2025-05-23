Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $293.00 at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $314.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock's current price.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE ESS traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 203,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,106. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $283.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,298,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $527,904. This represents a 61.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Essex Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essex Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Essex Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here