Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 506.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.6% of Estate Counselors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.55 and a one year high of $131.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

