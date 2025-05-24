Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies's revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

