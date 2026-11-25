vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for vTv Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics' Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($3.85) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of vTv Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.28.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Samsara Biocapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,730 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,234 shares during the quarter. vTv Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Samsara Biocapital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Samsara Biocapital LLC owned approximately 9.00% of vTv Therapeutics worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting vTv Therapeutics

Here are a few of the latest stories about VTVT:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $42 price target . The bullish rating may support investor sentiment, although it is one analyst’s view rather than a change in the company’s fundamentals. HC Wainwright rating

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a rating and a . The bullish rating may support investor sentiment, although it is one analyst’s view rather than a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Management plans to attend the Evercore Healthcare Conference on December 1 and discuss the company’s lead candidate, cadisegliatin, which is in a U.S. Phase 3 study for type 1 diabetes and has FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation. The announcement provides investor exposure, but reports no new study data; the drug’s safety and efficacy remain unestablished. Evercore conference announcement

Management plans to attend the Evercore Healthcare Conference on December 1 and discuss the company’s lead candidate, cadisegliatin, which is in a U.S. Phase 3 study for type 1 diabetes and has FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation. The announcement provides investor exposure, but reports no new study data; the drug’s safety and efficacy remain unestablished. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s accompanying estimates project losses, including $1.05 per share for Q4 2026 and $4.69 per share for FY2027. These forecasts highlight the company’s continuing development-stage costs; the articles do not indicate a new change in outlook. vTv Therapeutics estimates

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops small-molecule medicines for serious diseases. Its research has focused on metabolic conditions and other areas of significant medical need. The company's candidates have included cadisegliatin, formerly known as TTP399, an oral glucokinase activator studied as an addition to insulin therapy for people with type 1 diabetes, and azeliragon, an investigational compound studied for Alzheimer's disease. These are development-stage products, not established commercial medicines.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider vTv Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and vTv Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While vTv Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report