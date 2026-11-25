DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Maxim Group raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Maxim Group analyst M. Galinko now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Maxim Group has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Maxim Group also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 75.07% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on DeFi Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut DeFi Technologies to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $0.64 price target (up from $0.62) on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $1.25 price objective on DeFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEFT

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DEFT opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 4.29. DeFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DeFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Cable Car Capital LP bought a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Recent DeFi Technologies Headlines

Investors following DEFT have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: Maxim maintained its Hold rating. Its 2028 forecasts are around break-even, with FY2028 EPS estimated at $0.01, suggesting the improved outlook remains modest.

Maxim maintained its Hold rating. Its 2028 forecasts are around break-even, with FY2028 EPS estimated at $0.01, suggesting the improved outlook remains modest. Neutral Sentiment: A report described a sharp increase in short interest but also listed total short interest as zero shares and days to cover as 0.0, figures that do not indicate meaningful reported short positioning.

A report described a sharp increase in short interest but also listed total short interest as zero shares and days to cover as 0.0, figures that do not indicate meaningful reported short positioning. Negative Sentiment: DEFT’s weak technical position may weigh on sentiment: the stock is near its $0.24 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $0.42 and $0.56, respectively.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies is a Canadian financial technology company focused on providing traditional investors with access to digital assets and decentralized finance. Its business includes exchange-traded products, institutional digital-asset services, research and trading activities. Through its subsidiary Valour, the company issues digital-asset exchange-traded products that give investors exposure to cryptocurrencies through traditional securities markets. Valour's products are available on exchanges in multiple international markets, including Europe.

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