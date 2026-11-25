USA Compression Partners, LP (TXSE:USAC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners' current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (TXSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.32 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 179.77% and a net margin of 12.43%.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. USA Compression Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.84%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,084,981 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $524,383,000 after buying an additional 2,831,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,047,494 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $100,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,392 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,657 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LP increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 226,316 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,124 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about USA Compression Partners

These are some of the USAC headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A Zacks analysis points to rising natural-gas demand, tight equipment supply and USAC’s $500 million order book as potential growth supports. Zacks natural gas demand analysis

A Zacks analysis points to rising natural-gas demand, tight equipment supply and USAC’s $500 million order book as potential growth supports. Neutral Sentiment: Senior management plans to attend upcoming investor conferences; the announcement does not include new financial guidance. Investor conference announcement

Senior management plans to attend upcoming investor conferences; the announcement does not include new financial guidance. Negative Sentiment: The growth analysis also flags cost pressures as a risk. In addition, USAC is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low, a weak technical backdrop that could weigh on sentiment. Zacks natural gas demand analysis

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners LP NYSE: USAC is a master limited partnership that provides natural gas compression services in the United States. The company owns and operates a fleet of natural gas compression equipment and supplies compression to producers, processors, gatherers and pipeline operators under primarily fee-based contracts. Its services support several stages of the natural gas value chain, including the gathering and processing of natural gas, transportation through interstate and intrastate pipelines, and natural gas storage.

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