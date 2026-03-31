Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.6450, with a volume of 323995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.33.

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Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a PE ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.58 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,249 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,754 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company's product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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