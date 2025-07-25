Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $9,100,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY - Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,810. This represents a 69.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,112,982.42.

On Monday, June 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88.

On Thursday, May 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $933,587.94.

Get Etsy alerts: Sign Up

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.46. 3,819,448 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Etsy by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,442 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $651,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Etsy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Etsy wasn't on the list.

While Etsy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here