Eugene Nonko Sells 6,700 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $79,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,676,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,003,269.60. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $83,616.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $67,392.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $64,422.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $77,921.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $62,802.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $82,611.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $66,582.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 647,727 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,272. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.36 and a beta of 1.21.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company's stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

