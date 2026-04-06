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Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Eurofins Scient logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $76.37 to open at $79.25 and last traded at $79.25, a roughly 1.3% increase on very light volume (36 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a consensus Hold (one Buy, three Hold); BNP Paribas Exane recently upgraded to Outperform while Citigroup reiterated Neutral.
  • The stock is trading above both its 50-day ($77.31) and 200-day ($74.52) moving averages, indicating short-term technical strength.
  • Interested in Eurofins Scient? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.37, but opened at $79.25. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $79.25, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERFSF shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scient presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERFSF

Eurofins Scient Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52.

About Eurofins Scient

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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