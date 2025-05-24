Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERFSF shares. HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eurofins Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Eurofins Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

ERFSF opened at $64.92 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

