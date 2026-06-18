Evercore Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $355.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Evercore from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock's previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $440.00 to $376.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $269.76 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.53.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $328.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.40. FedEx has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $345.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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