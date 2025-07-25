Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 386 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.20), with a volume of 358446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($5.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVPL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 365 ($4.93) to GBX 405 ($5.47) and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Everplay Group from GBX 380 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Everplay Group Trading Up 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Everplay Group

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile. The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

