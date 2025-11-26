Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% - Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Get Evoke alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.29.

Evoke Company Profile

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here