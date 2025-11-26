Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares plunged 18.3% intraday, trading as low as GBX 28.95 and last at GBX 30.55 versus the prior close of GBX 37.40, on heavy volume of 13,659,472 shares (up ~441% vs. average).
  • Analysts remain mostly positive with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 102.25; recent notes are mixed—Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 108 (Buy) while JPMorgan cut to GBX 66 (Neutral).
  • Evoke is a small-cap firm (market cap £137.38M) with a negative PE (-1.22) and is trading below both its 50‑day (GBX 43.39) and 200‑day (GBX 54.29) moving averages, highlighting elevated valuation and technical risk.
  • Five stocks we like better than Evoke.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.29.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Evoke Right Now?

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
1 Chart Reveals: The Biggest ‘Tech Bubble’ in History? (Proof Inside)
1 Chart Reveals: The Biggest ‘Tech Bubble’ in History? (Proof Inside)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines