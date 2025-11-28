Free Trial
Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.6% to GBX 26.50 on Friday, with volume surging about 230% to ~8.45 million shares after a prior close of GBX 29.30.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus view of "Moderate Buy" with a mean price target of GBX 102.25 (three Buys, one Hold), though individual targets range from GBX 66 (JPMorgan) to GBX 108 (Deutsche Bank).
  • Evoke has a market cap of ~£119.2 million, a negative PE of -1.06, and is trading well below both its 50‑day (GBX 42.88) and 200‑day (GBX 54.11) moving averages.
Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) was down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoke has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 102.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 9.6%

The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.11.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Search Headlines