Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% - Here's What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) was down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoke has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Trading Down 9.6%

The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.11.

About Evoke

