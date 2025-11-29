Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Evoke to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 87.25.

Evoke Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.94.

Evoke Company Profile

