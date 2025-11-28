Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% - What's Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Trading Down 9.6%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.11. The company has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

