Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares plunged 18.3% on Wednesday, closing at GBX 30.55 after an intraday low of GBX 28.95, while volume surged ~441% to about 13.66 million shares versus a 2.525 million average.
  • Analysts are mixed: JPMorgan cut its target to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating, while Berenberg and Deutsche Bank remain buyers; the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of GBX 102.25.
  • Evoke trades well below its technicals (50-day GBX 43.89, 200-day GBX 54.45), has a market cap of £137.38 million and a negative P/E of -1.22.
Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.29.

About Evoke

