Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.6% to GBX 26.50 (intraday low GBX 26.10) from a prior close of GBX 29.30, with volume surging to about 8.45 million shares—roughly a 230% increase versus the average.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally positive: JPMorgan cut its target to GBX 66 and moved to "neutral," while Berenberg and Deutsche Bank retain "buy" calls with targets of GBX 95 and GBX 108 respectively, leaving a consensus "Moderate Buy" average target of GBX 102.25.
  • The stock is trading well below its technical averages (50‑day GBX 42.88, 200‑day GBX 54.11), has a market cap of £119.17M and a negative P/E of -1.06, indicating it is a small-cap company currently loss-making.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Evoke.

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.11. The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

