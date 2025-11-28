Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Here's Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.11. The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

About Evoke

