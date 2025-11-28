Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.6% intraday to GBX 26.50 (low GBX 26.10) on Friday, with volume jumping ~230% to about 8.45 million shares versus an average of 2.56 million.
  • Analysts retain a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a mean target of GBX 102.25, though notes are mixed (Berenberg and Deutsche Bank with Buy targets, while JPMorgan cut its target and rated Neutral).
  • The stock trades well below its 50‑day (GBX 42.88) and 200‑day (GBX 54.11) moving averages, has a negative P/E of ‑1.06, and a market cap of £119.17 million, signaling weak recent performance and small‑cap risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVOK

Evoke Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.11. The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Evoke Right Now?

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
Buy this Gold Stock Before The New Year
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines