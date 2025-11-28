Free Trial
Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.6% to GBX 26.50 (intraday low GBX 26.10) on Friday with volume surging to ~8.45 million shares, about 230% above normal.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautiously positive: the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” (three Buys, one Hold) with a consensus target of GBX 102.25 and recent targets ranging from GBX 66 to GBX 108.
  • Fundamentals and technicals show risk: market cap £119.17M, a negative PE of -1.06, and the stock trading well below its 50‑day (GBX 42.88) and 200‑day (GBX 54.11) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.11.

About Evoke

Search Headlines