Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evoke fell 9.6% in mid‑day trading to GBX 26.50 (low GBX 26.10) on heavy volume of 8.45M shares — a 230% jump versus average — and is trading well below its 50‑day (GBX 42.33) and 200‑day (GBX 53.93) moving averages.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed (two Buys, two Holds) with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25, even as firms have recently issued divergent target changes from GBX 35 up to GBX 108.
  • Five stocks we like better than Evoke.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Evoke to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVOK

Evoke Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Evoke Right Now?

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday Briefing: A Historic Warning… and a Rare Offer
Black Friday Briefing: A Historic Warning… and a Rare Offer
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The top three myths costing you right now…
The top three myths costing you right now…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
By Thomas Hughes | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines