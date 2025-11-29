Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% - What's Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Evoke to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

