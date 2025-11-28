Free Trial
Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank downgraded Evoke to a "hold" and cut its price target from GBX 95 to GBX 35, a level Berenberg says implies roughly a 32% upside from the current share price.
  • Shares traded down to GBX 26.50 on heavy volume (8.45M vs. a 2.56M average), with a one‑year range of GBX 26.10–77.80 and a market cap of £119.17M; the company currently reports a negative P/E (-1.06).
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—two Buy and two Hold ratings—leaving an average consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25, despite diverging recent moves from Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan.
Evoke (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 35 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 95. Berenberg Bank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

Evoke Price Performance

Shares of EVOK stock traded down GBX 2.80 on Thursday, reaching GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,155. Evoke has a one year low of GBX 26.10 and a one year high of GBX 77.80. The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.11.

Evoke Company Profile

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

