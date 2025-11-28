Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Evoke (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 35 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 95. Berenberg Bank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

Get Evoke alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Price Performance

Shares of EVOK stock traded down GBX 2.80 on Thursday, reaching GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,155. Evoke has a one year low of GBX 26.10 and a one year high of GBX 77.80. The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.11.

Evoke Company Profile

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here