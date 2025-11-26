Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% - Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report) was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.
EVOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoke presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 102.25.
The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.
