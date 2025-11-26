Free Trial
Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 18.3% to GBX 30.55 (intraday low GBX 28.95) on Wednesday, with about 13.66 million shares traded—a 441% jump versus average—signaling sharp selling and high intraday volatility.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive (three Buys, one Hold) with a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 102.25, while individual targets range from GBX 66 to GBX 108, implying substantial upside from current levels.
  • Technically and fundamentally, the stock trades below its 50‑day (GBX 43.89) and 200‑day (GBX 54.45) moving averages and carries a market cap of £137.38m with a negative P/E (-1.22), reflecting small‑cap, unprofitable status.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVOK. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 18.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.29. The company has a market cap of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines