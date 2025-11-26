Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% - What's Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVOK. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Trading Down 18.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.29. The company has a market cap of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

