Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evoke shares fell 9.6%, sliding to GBX 26.50 (intraday low GBX 26.10) on Saturday while volume surged to 8,449,295 shares — about 230% above the average session volume.
  • Analysts are mixed: Berenberg cut to a "hold" and cut its price target to GBX 35, JPMorgan trimmed its target to GBX 66 with a "neutral" rating, while Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 108 and maintained a "buy"; the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of GBX 87.25.
  • The stock is trading well below its technical averages (50-day GBX 42.33, 200-day GBX 53.93) and has a market capitalization of £119.17 million with a negative P/E of -1.06, reflecting ongoing losses.
  • Interested in Evoke? Here are five stocks we like better.

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Evoke to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.93. The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Evoke Right Now?

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The top three myths costing you right now…
The top three myths costing you right now…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines