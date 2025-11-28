Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% - Here's Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Get Evoke alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 102.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 9.6%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evoke, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evoke wasn't on the list.

While Evoke currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here