Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Evoke logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.6% intraday to GBX 26.50 (low GBX 26.10) on heavy trading of ~8.45 million shares, a ~230% increase versus average volume.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus (three Buys, one Hold) with an average target of GBX 102.25, though recent targets range from GBX 66 (JPMorgan) to GBX 108 (Deutsche Bank).
  • Evoke is trading well below its technicals (50‑day SMA GBX 42.88, 200‑day SMA GBX 54.11) and has a market cap of £119.17m with a negative PE of -1.06.
Evoke plc (LON:EVOK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Trading Down 9.6%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines