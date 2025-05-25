Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Evolent Health Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of EVH opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $844.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $483.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $460.15 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley purchased 55,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan B. Springstubb purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.50. This trade represents a 73.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 74,000 shares of company stock worth $666,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 21,650.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Evolent Health by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

