Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.50. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 9067829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company's stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company's stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company's stock.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $972.65 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.40 million. Research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

