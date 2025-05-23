Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,518,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session's volume of 1,909,030 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Evolv Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

