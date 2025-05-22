Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.84. Evotec shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 25,256 shares changing hands.

Get Evotec alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Evotec Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Evotec in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evotec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evotec wasn't on the list.

While Evotec currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here