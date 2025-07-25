Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Trading Up 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 16,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 102,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.93.

Evotec Stock Up 4.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 227.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 751,579 shares of the company's stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 521,708 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth $260,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company's stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

