Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Should You Sell?

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.0160. Approximately 40,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 114,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXOD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exodus Movement in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exodus Movement from $65.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Tuesday. Singular Research upgraded Exodus Movement to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exodus Movement has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.14.

Exodus Movement Trading Down 7.0%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 79.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exodus Movement, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exodus Movement

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the second quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exodus Movement during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,444,000.

About Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

